World

UN rights chief decries further arrests, torture in Belarus

21 June 2021 - 12:10 By Reuters
Activists attend a rally in support of Belarusian anti-government movement in Kyiv, Ukraine June 20, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Anastasia Vlasova
Image: REUTERS/Anastasia Vlasova

The human rights situation in Belarus continues to deteriorate, marked by raids on activists and independent media and allegations of torture, the top UN human rights official said on Monday.

The government of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has discontinued the presence of her office's senior adviser in Minsk, who had provided a "window of cooperation", Michelle Bachelet told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

The European Union will on Monday impose travel bans and asset freezes on 86 Belarusian individuals and companies, but will leave the decision on when to impose economic sanctions to leaders, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said. 

