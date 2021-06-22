World

Iran says US criticism of election is meddling

22 June 2021 - 12:11 By Reuters
Iran's President-elect Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a news conference in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2021.
Iran's President-elect Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a news conference in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2021.
Image: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Iran accused the US on Tuesday of interference for saying its presidential election on Friday was neither free or fair, Iranian state media reported.

A US State Department spokesperson said on Monday the US viewed the process that made Ebrahim Raisi Iran's president-elect as “pretty manufactured”, reiterating the US view that the election was neither free nor fair.

“We consider this statement as interference in our domestic affairs, contrary to international law and reject it,” Iranian government spokesperson Ali Rabiei was quoted by state media as saying.

“The US government is not in a position to have the authority to express its views on the process of elections in Iran or any other country,” Rabiei said.

Raisi, a hardline judge who is under US sanctions over human rights abuses, secured victory as expected on Saturday in Iran's presidential election after a contest marked by voter apathy over economic hardships and political restrictions.

More than half of eligible voters were too dissatisfied to vote or appeared to have heeded calls by dissidents at home and abroad to boycott the election. A deterrent for many pro-reform voters was a lack of choice, after a hardline election body barred prominent moderates and conservatives from running.

Turnout in the four-man race was a record low of around 48.8% and there were 3.7 million invalid ballots thought to be mostly blank or protest votes.

READ MORE:

Praise and condemnation for Iran's new hardline president

Following are some world reactions to the election of Ebrahim Raisi as president of Iran.
News
2 days ago

As Iran veers right, ties with Gulf Arabs may hinge on nuclear pact

Gulf Arab states are unlikely to be deterred from dialogue to improve ties with Iran after a hardline judge won the presidency but their talks with ...
News
2 days ago

Iran's foreign minister says Raisi is new elected president

Iran's Foreign Minister said on Saturday that hardline judge Ebrahim Raisi was the country's new elected president and everyone would have to work ...
News
3 days ago

Hardline judge Raisi leads in Iranian presidential election, says official

Hardline judge Ebrahim Raisi leads Iran's presidential election, an interior ministry official said on Saturday, a day after millions of Iranians ...
News
3 days ago

Iran election set to hand presidency to hardline judge

Iranians began voting on Friday in a presidential election likely to be won by a judge fiercely loyal to the religious establishment, although many ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Health department breaks its silence over the 'Thembisa 10' babies South Africa
  2. Doctor fired for forging prescriptions after Clicks pharmacist blows whistle South Africa
  3. Driveway to heaven hits Cape Town cul-de-sac News
  4. 'The government doesn’t care about its people’: Angie Motshekga criticised for ... South Africa
  5. Zulu royals split on a new king News

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...