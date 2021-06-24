Cleric jailed for four years over spread of false Covid-19 information in Indonesia

An Indonesian court jailed hardline Islamic cleric Rizieq Shihab on Thursday for four years for spreading false information in a video saying he was healthy despite having tested positive for Covid-19.

The verdict comes after an eight-month jail term handed last month to Rizieq, the spiritual leader of the outlawed Islamic Defender's Front (FPI), for breaching coronavirus curbs over several mass events, including his daughter's wedding, which was attended by thousands.

Prosecutors had called for a six-year sentence in the latest case after Rizieq was charged over the video, posted on the YouTube channel of the hospital where he was being treated for the coronavirus.

In a streamed broadcast, Judge Khadwanto said Rizieq was guilty of “announcing false information and purposefully causing confusion for the public”.

Indonesia passed the 2m mark in coronavirus cases on Monday, as authorities announced a tightening of restrictions to contain the spread in the world's fourth most populous country. Deaths from Covid-19 now total 55,594.