World

Fire tears through martial arts training centre in China, killing 18

25 June 2021 - 08:56 By Reuters
Nearly 20 people were killed when a fire tore through a martial arts training centre in China.
Nearly 20 people were killed when a fire tore through a martial arts training centre in China.
Image: 123RF/ Lukas Gojda

A fire tore through a martial arts training centre in China's Henan province on Friday killing at least 18 people, local authorities said.

The blaze broke out at 3 a.m. (1900 GMT Thursday) and has since been extinguished, the Zhecheng county government said in a statement on its website.

It was unclear what had caused the fire, which injured 16, four of whom were in a serious condition, the county government said.

The person in charge of the centre has been detained by the police, according to the statement.

The name of the martial arts centre was not disclosed.

Outbreaks of fire in China are not uncommon, with patchy safety protocols and sub-standard construction a frequent concern.

In one of the province's most horrific fires, 309 people died in the city of Luoyang on Christmas Day in 2000 at a night club. Most of the victims suffocated by smoke in the dance hall, which had only two emergency exits, and no sprinklers or smoke alarms.

READ MORE:

First Covid-19 case could have emerged in China in Oct 2019 - study

The virus that causes Covid-19 could have started spreading in China as early as October 2019, two months before the first case was identified in the ...
News
1 hour ago

Reality check for VW in China after sluggish start for electric car series

Volkswagen AG's ID series – the backbone of its electric vehicle ambitions – is off to what even company sources call a worryingly slow start in China
Motoring
2 days ago

Arrests rattle Hong Kong as China sets its sights on journos

The city’s press freedom takes another blow as the state steps up its attack
World
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Mom of 'Thembisa 10' had not given birth nor was pregnant 'in recent times': ... South Africa
  2. LISTEN | Pretoria News editor Piet Rampedi apologises for his '10 babies' story South Africa
  3. ‘Donkie’ Booysen suffers setback as state eyes R21m property empire News
  4. 'There was this relaxed attitude': MAC advisers say government did not listen ... South Africa
  5. Are you 40 and over? Acting health minister wants you to register soon for the ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...