World

Illinois man is first charged for attacking journalists during Capitol riot

25 June 2021 - 08:38 By Reuters
US has charged a man for attacking journalists during the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.
US has charged a man for attacking journalists during the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.
Image: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

An Illinois man on Thursday became the first person charged for attacking journalists during the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

Shane Jason Woods, 43, of Auburn, who also goes by the name Shane Castleman, was also charged with crimes including assaulting law enforcement and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building, the Justice Department announced.

Attorney General Merrick Garland touted the arrest in a statement on Thursday, noting that the department has now arrested 500 people who took part in the violence, including 100 who are facing charges for attacking police, he noted.

The violence left five dead, including a Capitol Police officer.

"The Department of Justice will continue to follow the facts in this case and charge what the evidence supports to hold all January 6th perpetrators accountable," he said.

According to court papers, Woods was recorded on video wearing a Trump baseball cap and Trump face mask while walking around in a restricted area at the Capitol, and assaulting a U.S. Capitol Police officer, causing her to trip and fall to the ground.

Woods was also allegedly caught on camera targeting journalists who were filming the attack on the Capitol, and was among a larger crowd of people who "yelled inflammatory rhetoric" against the news media.

In one video, the FBI said Woods can be seen "walking closely around a cameraman dressed in blue jeans and a blue jacket" and then tackles the cameraman to the ground.

"The manner of attack on the cameraman was very similar to the attack" on the U.S. Capitol Police officer, the complaint said. 

READ MORE:

US appeals court puts on hold overturning of California assault weapon ban

A US federal appeals court on Monday put on hold a judge's ruling this month to overturn California's 32-year-old ban on assault weapons.
News
2 days ago

North Korea ridicules US hopes for talks as allies rethink approach

A senior North Korean official ridiculed American hopes for talks on Tuesday, as the US and South Korea agreed to consider scrapping a controversial ...
News
2 days ago

The Pentagon is set to unveil its findings on 'UFOs' — and we can't wait

Maybe they think, with all the other crazy stuff we've endured of late, we're finally ready for the truth
Lifestyle
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Mom of 'Thembisa 10' had not given birth nor was pregnant 'in recent times': ... South Africa
  2. LISTEN | Pretoria News editor Piet Rampedi apologises for his '10 babies' story South Africa
  3. ‘Donkie’ Booysen suffers setback as state eyes R21m property empire News
  4. 'There was this relaxed attitude': MAC advisers say government did not listen ... South Africa
  5. Are you 40 and over? Acting health minister wants you to register soon for the ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...