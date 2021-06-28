Oh deer! Nude sunbathers who fled animal fined for lockdown breach

Australian authorities have fined two nude beach sunbathers for breaching a Covid-19 lockdown after they ran into a forest on being surprised by a wild deer and got lost, an incident that went viral on social media.

The men were among 44 people fined at the weekend for infringing curbs in Sydney and surrounding areas meant to rein in an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant that has spread to both coasts.

“They were startled by a deer, ran into the national park, and got lost,” Mick Fuller, police commissioner of the most populous state of New South Wales, told a daily briefing, describing Sunday's incident.