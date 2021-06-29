Australia deputy leader fined for not wearing mask in breach of Covid-19 rules

Australia's deputy prime minister was fined for failing to wear a mask in a service station in violation of Covid-19 prevention orders, the authorities said on Tuesday, the country's most powerful person to face repercussions for non-compliance.

Barnaby Joyce, who returned as leader of the Nationals coalition partner a week earlier, was spotted by a member of the public paying for fuel without a mask in his electorate about 500km (310 miles) north of Sydney on Monday, the police said.

The person called Crime Stoppers, an emergency hotline, and officers went to the service station where “inquiries revealed a 54-year-old man was not wearing a face mask while in the store”, New South Wales state police said in a statement.

Joyce, who was not identified in the police statement, was fined A$200 ($151) for breaching a public health order by not wearing a “fitted face covering when in indoor area of retail/business premises”.