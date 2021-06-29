World

White man sentenced to 22 years for murder of Black actor in Portugal

29 June 2021 - 11:49 By Reuters
A protester holds a sign reading "Say no to racism" during an anti-racism protest in honour of Bruno Cande in Lisbon, Portugal, July 31, 2020.
A protester holds a sign reading "Say no to racism" during an anti-racism protest in honour of Bruno Cande in Lisbon, Portugal, July 31, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Catarina Demony/File Photo

A Portuguese court on Monday sentenced a white man who shot dead a Black actor in a busy street last year to more than two decades behind bars in a case that put racism and the country's colonial past in the spotlight.

Bruno Cande, 39 and of Guinean origin, was shot several times by white Portuguese man Evaristo Marinho, 77, at Avenida de Moscavide, about 10km (six miles) from Lisbon's city centre, in July 2020.

Marinho was convicted of racially motivated murder and will spend 22 years and nine months in prison, the court ruled.

A soldier during the war in Portugal's former colony Angola, Marinho racially abused Cande before shooting him, telling him, among other things, to “go back to your country”.

Soon after the killing, hundreds of antiracism protesters took over one of Lisbon's main squares to demand justice — for Cande and for all other victims of racism.

“Bruno Cande lost his life and left his family and friends,” Portuguese lawmaker Joacine Katar Moreira wrote on Twitter. “This murder hit us all — 22 years is the minimum to alleviate the pain and anger we feel.”

Europe's top human rights body, the Council of Europe, said Portugal must do more to confront its colonial past and role in the transatlantic slave trade to help fight racism and discrimination in the country today.

Complaints of racial discrimination increased 50% to 655 in 2020 but the figure is likely to be far below the actual rate of racist incidents, Secretary of State for Equality Rosa Monteiro said in March.

Recent racially-motivated crimes include a KKK-style torchlight rally and e-mailed threats to Black lawmakers, including to Katar Moreira.

In a separate report, the Council of Europe said there are numerous serious accusations of racist violence by Portuguese police. 

READ MORE:

Is Chauvin’s sentence for killing George Floyd ‘a turning point in US’?

On-duty officers have killed more than 1,000 people a year since 2013, yet their actions ‘aren’t treated as criminal’
World
1 day ago

Google searches for new measure of skin tones to curb bias in products

Alphabet Inc's Google told Reuters this week it is developing an alternative to the industry standard method for classifying skin tones, which a ...
News
1 week ago

London man charged in shooting of Black Lives Matter activist

An 18-year-old London man was charged with conspiracy to murder in connection with the shooting of Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson, who ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Duduzane Zuma kicks off bid for presidency News
  2. Natural justice at issue in Ace Magashule case News
  3. Tembisa decuplets: 'Suicidal, crying' Sithole begged for help News
  4. Zulu royal family: Meetings, but throne still empty News
  5. No easy way to judge Zuma News

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...