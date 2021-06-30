World

Court overturns Bill Cosby sexual assault conviction, orders release

30 June 2021 - 19:17 By Jonathan Stempel
Cosby was found guilty of sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in his home in 2004 after giving her unidentified pills.
Cosby was found guilty of sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in his home in 2004 after giving her unidentified pills.
Image: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Pennsylvania's highest court on Wednesday overturned Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction and ordered that he be released from prison immediately.

The decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court came after Cosby had served more than two years of a potential three- to 10-year sentence, following his 2018 conviction.

The court found that a previous prosecutor had made a deal with Cosby not to charge him in the case.

The comedian and actor was best known for his role as the lovable husband and father in the 1980s television comedy series "The Cosby Show," earning him the nickname "America's Dad."

But his family-friendly reputation was shattered after dozens of women accused him of sexual assault over a period of decades. His conviction was widely seen as a landmark moment in the #MeToo movement that brought forth an array of allegations against powerful men in Hollywood and beyond.

Cosby was found guilty of sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in his home in 2004 after giving her unidentified pills.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Bill Cosby loses appeal to overturn 2018 sex assault conviction

Bill Cosby lost his appeal to overturn his 2018 sexual assault conviction on Tuesday when a Pennsylvania appeals court rejected his lawyers' argument ...
News
1 year ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Investigations into claim a Chinese man’s lottery win was falsely claimed by a ... World
  2. Hawks arrest three senior municipal managers over VBS Bank billions South Africa
  3. Average pay for domestic workers in SA is below living wage South Africa
  4. Duduzane Zuma kicks off bid for presidency News
  5. Military hospitals lie in intensive care as funds go to waste News

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...