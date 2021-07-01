Caged animal farming must end in EU, European Commission says

The European Commission said on Wednesday it would propose legislation to phase out caged farming of animals, after a citizens' petition calling for the ban gathered more than one million signatures.

The Commission said it would propose legislation in 2023 to phase out and eventually ban caged farming for all animals covered by the citizens' proposal, possibly by 2027.

That includes rabbits, young hens, quails, ducks and geese. Laying hens, sows and calves are already covered by EU rules on the use of cages, though laying hens can be kept in “furnished” cages that provide more space than tightly packed battery cages.

The European Parliament and the EU's 27 governments must agree and countries would be responsible for enforcing the rules.