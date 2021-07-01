World

Putin says the time will come when he names his possible successor

01 July 2021 - 09:23 By Vladimir Soldatkin and Andrew Osborn
Russia holds parliamentary elections in September that are seen as a dry-run for the 2024 presidential election. In the run-up, authorites have cracked down hard on the opposition and outlawed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's network as "extremist". Sputnik/Sergei Bobylyov/Pool via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.
Russia holds parliamentary elections in September that are seen as a dry-run for the 2024 presidential election. In the run-up, authorites have cracked down hard on the opposition and outlawed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's network as "extremist". Sputnik/Sergei Bobylyov/Pool via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.
Image: Sputnik/Sergei Bobylyov/Pool via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

President Vladimir Putin told Russians on Wednesday that the time would come when he would name his possible successor in the Kremlin, but said the choice would ultimately lie with voters.

Putin, 68, has been in power as president or prime minister since the turn of the century. His current six-year term in the Kremlin is due to end in 2024 and his remarks are being closely parsed for clues as to whether he plans to extend his rule.

Russia changed its constitution last year at Putin's behest allowing him to run for two more six-year terms in the Kremlin, and potentially remain president until 2036.

The Kremlin is at a delicate political juncture with its relations with the West badly strained and its oil-dependent economy emerging from the pandemic with high inflation and a weak rouble, sensitive issues for voters.

Russia holds parliamentary elections in September that are seen as a dry-run for the 2024 presidential election. In the run-up, authorites have cracked down hard on the opposition and outlawed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's network as "extremist".

"A time will come when, I hope, I can say that such and such a person is worthy in my opinion of leading such a wonderful country like Russia, our homeland," Putin said.

The Russian leader was speaking during his annual question and answers session on state TV that the Kremlin uses for political messaging and to show he is in touch with regular Russians' day-to-day concerns.

"A signal. There will be a successor," Alexei Chesnakov, a political analyst who used to work in the presidential administration, wrote on Telegram messenger.

Putin, a KGB officer in the Cold War, came to power after being named acting president in December 1999 by his ailing predecesor Boris Yeltsin, Russia's first post-Soviet president.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Kremlin critic Navalny discloses details of 'extremism' ruling

The legal defence team of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Wednesday made public for the first time the full text of a Russian court ruling ...
News
1 week ago

Navalny mocks Putin over accusation he consciously left in a coma

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny mocked President Vladimir Putin on Thursday for accusing him of knowingly breaking the law when he was evacuated ...
News
1 week ago

Russia's Putin, with election looming, sets out new social support measures

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced new social support measures for families with children on Wednesday and hinted at more tax changes, saying ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Average pay for domestic workers in SA is below living wage South Africa
  2. Investigations into claim a Chinese man’s lottery win was falsely claimed by a ... World
  3. Hawks arrest three senior municipal managers over VBS Bank billions South Africa
  4. Zuma likely to get ‘special treatment’ in jail, say prison and legal experts News
  5. ‘Police will have no choice but to act’, says Bheki Cele on lockdown rules South Africa

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...