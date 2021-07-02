Jubilant Chileans return to ski slopes as second Covid-19 wave subsides

Chileans have returned to the slopes of the Andes mountains for the start of the ski season or the first time in two years, after last winter's season was scuppered by Covid-19 19-related lockdowns.

Scores of day-trippers from the capital, Santiago, took to skis, snowboards and toboggans to make the most of the thick powdery snow, with their faces obscured entirely by a combination of masks and goggles.

Chile was first hit by coronavirus in March last year, resulting in long months of strict lockdowns that lasted on and off until the end of the year.

In the first half of this year, an even fiercer second wave hit Chile as it raced to roll out what has been one of the world's fastest vaccination campaigns. But in recent weeks, authorities began relaxing lockdowns that had once again been put in place.