Man charged over incident involving UK's chief medical adviser

It prompted wide condemnation, including from Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and calls for the police to take action.

London police said Lewis Hughes, 23, had been charged with common assault and would appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on July 30.

“At approximately 19:20 hrs on Sunday, 27 June officers in St James’s Park became aware of a man being accosted by a group of men. They spoke to the victim and checked his welfare. He had not suffered any injuries,” police said in a statement.

“Officers subsequently reviewed video footage which emerged after the incident and the matter was referred to the Public Order Crime Team.”