Military plane crashes in Philippines, at least 40 rescued

A military plane crashed and broke up in flames in the southern Philippines on Sunday with 92 people aboard, and the army chief said at least 40 people had been rescued.

The C-130 aircraft of the Philippine Air Force had a mishap on landing on the island of Jolo, the air force said in a statement. “Rescue efforts are ongoing,” it said.

Pictures from the scene showed flames and smoke pouring from wreckage of the aircraft among trees.

Defence Minister Delfin Lorenzana told Reuters the plane had been carrying 92 people, including three pilots and five other crew members, according to his initial reports.

Armed forces chief Cirilito Sobejana told reporters that at least 40 people had been rescued from the crashed plane and were now being treated.