World

Provocations such as UK warship demand tough response from Russia

04 July 2021 - 13:52 By Reuters
A still image taken from a video released by Russia's Defence Ministry allegedly shows British Royal Navy's Type 45 destroyer HMS Defender filmed from a Russian military aircraft in the Black Sea, June 23, 2021.
A still image taken from a video released by Russia's Defence Ministry allegedly shows British Royal Navy's Type 45 destroyer HMS Defender filmed from a Russian military aircraft in the Black Sea, June 23, 2021.
Image: Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via REUTERS

A British warship that Russia says illegally entered its territorial waters near Crimea last month is the kind of provocation that will elicit a tough response from Russia, the RIA news agency cited the Kremlin as saying on Sunday.

Russia summoned the British ambassador in Moscow for a formal diplomatic rebuke after the warship, HMS Defender, breached what the Kremlin says are its territorial waters but which Britain and most of the world say belong to Ukraine.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. 

subscribe

Most read

  1. Army chief's decor war: Gen Mbatha’s R1m home splurge under investigation News
  2. 'They will regret it one day': Zuma grasps at legal lifeline, insists he's done ... News
  3. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s powers do not override existing laws, argues SAB South Africa
  4. Raymond Zondo appointed acting chief justice South Africa
  5. Jacob Zuma’s 11th-hour bid to avoid going to jail South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma marches with Amabutho, son criticises ANC outside Nkandla compound
'We'll form a human shield around Zuma': MK veterans outside Nkandla