'What was the point?' Afghans rue decades of war as US quits Bagram

As American troops left their main military base in Afghanistan on Friday, marking a symbolic end to the longest war in US history, locals living in the shadow of the base and in nearby Kabul were left ruing the past and bracing for what comes next.

Violence has been raging throughout Afghanistan in the weeks since President Joe Biden announced troops would withdraw unconditionally by September 11.

With peace talks in Qatar stuttering, and roughly a quarter of the country's districts having fallen to the Taliban in recent weeks according to one study, many are concerned that chaos looms.

Malek Mir, a mechanic in Bagram who saw the Soviet Army and then the Americans come and go, said he was left with a deep sense of sadness at the futility of a foreign presence.

“They came with bombing the Taliban and got rid of their regime — but now they have left when the Taliban are so empowered that they will take over any time soon,” he said.

“What was the point of all the destruction, killing and misery they brought us? I wish they had never come.”

More than 3,500 foreign troops have been killed in a two- decade war, which has claimed over 100,000 civilians since 2009 alone, according to United Nations records.

Some, however, say the presence of foreign troops distorted Afghanistan's economy and that it is time for the country to stand on its own.