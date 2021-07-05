'This is hell': 80 missing after Japan landslide

Rescuers in Japan searched desperately on Monday for survivors among 80 people believed to be still missing two days after landslides tore through the seaside city of Atami, destroying houses and burying roads under mud and rock.

The official death toll in the city, 90km southwest of Tokyo, stood at three, according to Mayor Sakae Saito, while the number of missing had come down from 113 earlier on Monday morning.

The landslides are a reminder of the natural disasters — including earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis — that haunt Japan, where the capital Tokyo is to host the summer Olympics beginning this month.