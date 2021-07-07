Amsterdam says 'stay home' to partiers, pot smokers in tourism rethink

Artist and tour guide Louke Spigt makes ends meet by offering tours to some of the millions of foreign visitors who pour into the Dutch capital Amsterdam each year seeking culture, cannabis and excitement.

But even she has misgivings about their return after the Dutch government started lifting most lockdown restrictions in April, opening the door again to mass tourism in one of the world's most-visited cities.

“The problems are the uncontrollable groups of drinking Brits, the low-budget tourists who throw all their waste on the streets,” said the blue-haired Spigt, 53. “We want other (kinds of) tourists.”

As Amsterdam emerges from heavy pandemic restrictions, it faces a balancing act — how to revive the tourism trade that underpins nearly a tenth of the city's economy while making sure it does not dominate at the expense of residents.

To do that, the city is looking to urgently shed its “anything goes” image — based on its tolerance of cannabis and sex work in the famous Red Light District — and focus on bringing in visitors who would rather indulge in its cultural and historical offerings.