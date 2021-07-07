First hurricane of season, Elsa hovers off Florida Gulf Coast

Hurricane Elsa lurked off the Tampa Bay area Tuesday night, threatening the northern Gulf Coast of Florida ahead of its expected landfall on Wednesday morning, the US National Hurricane Center said.

The first hurricane of the season, Elsa was about 65 miles (105km) southwest of Tampa and moving northward at 14mph (22kph), the NHC said in an 11pm. ET (0300 GMT, Wednesday) advisory.

A former tropical storm that doused Cuba with heavy rainfall and claimed at least three lives in the Caribbean, Elsa strengthened to hurricane force as it moved towards Florida, packing maximum sustained winds of 75mph (120kph).

A hurricane warning was in effect for nearly 200 miles (300km) of the Gulf Coast stretching north from Tampa Bay.

“Elsa is forecast to make landfall along the north Florida Gulf coast by late Wednesday morning and then move across the southeastern US through Thursday,” the hurricane centre said.

The sky was grey but conditions dry on Tuesday afternoon in Venice Beach, about 70 miles south of Tampa.

Michelle and Amador Diaz were there from Albuquerque to celebrate their 32nd wedding anniversary and were enjoying a walk along the beach.