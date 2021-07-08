World

France to talk to Russia about champagne labelling issue - minister

08 July 2021 - 08:37 By GV De Clercq
Moscow plans to force champagne producers to add the designation "sparkling wine" to their products sold in Russia.
Image: 123RF/MAKSIM SHEBEKO

The French government will talk to Russian authorities in coming days about the labelling of champagne in Russia as sparkling wine, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in the Senate on Wednesday.

He said that Russia's new champagne labelling law is a protectionist initiative and that France will act on a European level to protect its wine producers' interests. He also reiterated that France is ready to take the case to the World Trade Organisation.

Moscow plans to force champagne producers to add the designation "sparkling wine" to their products sold in Russia and has adopted legislation requiring the "sparkling wine" label be added to bottles of foreign fizz, while Russian producers of the local version, "shampanskoye," do not have to add the label.

Reuters

