World

Russia detains medical worker for selling fake Covid-19 vaccine certificates

08 July 2021 - 08:37 By Polina Nikolskaya
The Interior Ministry said in a statement that the suspect, an administrator at a clinic in Kaliningrad, a Russian exclave wedged between Poland and Lithuania, had allegedly issued fake vaccination certificates to more than 20 people.
The Interior Ministry said in a statement that the suspect, an administrator at a clinic in Kaliningrad, a Russian exclave wedged between Poland and Lithuania, had allegedly issued fake vaccination certificates to more than 20 people.
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44

Russian police said on Wednesday they had detained a health worker in the Kaliningrad region for allegedly selling fake coronavirus vaccination certificates.

Moscow and several Russian regions have resorted to tough measures to encourage people to get inoculated, including by making vaccination mandatory to hold certain jobs.

The measures have driven some people towards an online black market to purchase vaccination certificates, a development authorities in Moscow say they are following closely.

The Interior Ministry said in a statement that the suspect, an administrator at a clinic in Kaliningrad, a Russian exclave wedged between Poland and Lithuania, had allegedly issued fake vaccination certificates to more than 20 people.

The offence can carry a prison sentence under Russian law.

The woman also allegedly poured down the drain the contents of the vaccines that were meant to be used by the people purchasing the fake certificates, the ministry said.

The Kremlin has blamed a new surge in coronavirus cases on the more infectious Delta variant and on people's reluctance to get vaccinated despite shots being widely available.

Russians often cite a fear of new medical products and their concerns are compounded by widespread mistrust of authorities and negative media reports about foreign-made vaccines.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Russia's Covid-19 daily death toll climbs to new pandemic high

Russia registered a record number of daily Covid-19-related deaths on Friday amid a surge in cases across the world's largest country that the ...
News
5 days ago

The Covid conundrum: should we be forced to get vaccinated?

There is a moral and legal case for mandating inoculation, but social psychology suggests that may not always be wise
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Delta now dominant variant at Western Cape wastewater treatment plants South Africa
  2. KZN 'approaching danger' as five districts cross third-wave line South Africa
  3. Zuma is 'penniless old man with bad health and legal advice', says advocate ... South Africa
  4. Did he do justice to his reputation? SA weighs in on Dali Mpofu defending Zuma ... South Africa
  5. 'The snakes are his kids': Slithery surprise for Faith Mazibuko in mall parking ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Jacob Zuma leaves Nkandla homestead and in police custody
Alpha, Beta and Delta: What we should know about the Covid-19 variants in SA