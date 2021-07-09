Israel doubles water supply to Jordan; source says PM met king

Israel will this year double its supply of water to Jordan and encourage Amman to export more to the Palestinians, Israeli officials said on Thursday after a source told Reuters the new Israeli prime minister had secretly met the Jordanian king.

Jordan is a key security partner for Israel but relations have suffered in recent years over Israeli-Palestinian tensions.

Yair Lapid, foreign minister in a cross-partisan coalition that ousted long-serving conservative Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government a month ago, held a first meeting with Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi on Thursday.

Separately, a source who declined to be identified by name or nationality said Netanyahu's successor, Naftali Bennett, made an unannounced Amman visit last week to see King Abdullah.

Israeli and Jordanian spokespeople had no immediate comment on what the source described as June 29 talks at Abdullah's palace, meant to improve ties strained during Netanyahu's term.

A July 1 palace statement said Abdullah had embarked on a three-week visit to the United States that would include President Joe Biden's first meeting with an Arab leader at the White House since taking office.

Biden will host Abdullah there on July 19, the White House said on Wednesday, adding that those talks would be “an opportunity to ... showcase Jordan’s leadership role in promoting peace and stability in the region”.