POLL | Have you ever taken revenge on an ex?

Chinese authorities have arrested a woman who tried pulling a fast move on her ex-boyfriend by using his car and running it through 49 red traffic lights for revenge after he dumped her.

According to Global Times, the woman, surnamed Lou, violated traffic rules 50 times and ran 49 red lights before she was caught by local police and detained for speeding.

The police said Lou convinced a man, surnamed Chen, to rent her ex-boyfriend’s Audi after he left her for other women.

Chen rented the car and later passed it on to another man named Zhu, who was trying to court Lou after she agreed to go out with him only if he sought revenge for her in that way.