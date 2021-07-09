Pope walking after surgery, but will lead Sunday prayer from hospital

Pope Francis is walking and working and no longer running a fever as he recovers from intestinal surgery, but he is not well enough to return to the Vatican in time for his Sunday noon blessing there, the Vatican said on Friday.

In an indication that the pope's recuperation could take longer than the seven days initially anticipated, it said the prayer will instead be led from Rome's Gemelli hospital.

There had been speculation that the 84-year-old pope could be discharged on the morning of the seventh day, in time to return to St. Peter's Square for the Sunday noon prayer.

It will be the first time since his election in 2013 that Francis will not read the prayer from the Vatican, except for when he was away on trips.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni's statement also said the pope, who had part of his colon removed last Sunday, spent a quiet day with “normal clinical progress”, was eating regularly and continuing his scheduled treatment.

The pontiff walked in the corridor and resumed his work, said Mass in the chapel of the private suite and no longer had a fever.