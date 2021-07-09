UK police officer pleads guilty to Sarah Everard's murder

Prosecutor Tom Little said the officer had never met Everard before kidnapping her from London's South Circular road and they were “total strangers”.

Judge Adrian Fulford said Couzens had previously only given an entirely false account of events, an elaborate story involving an eastern European gang.

“This has been a mammoth investigation which has produced some very significant results in terms of being able to understand what happened,” Fulford said.

London Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick, Britain's most senior officer, told reporters outside court she had personally apologised to Everard's family.

“All of us in the Met are sickened, angered and devastated by this man's crimes. They are dreadful,” she said.

Everard's murder provoked outpourings of anger from women who have recounted their own experiences and fears of walking the streets on their own at night, prompting Prime Minister Boris Johnson to promise action including money for better street lighting.

Couzens' lawyer, James Sturman, said his client's pleas represented “truly genuine guilt and remorse for what he did”.

“As he put it to us this morning he will bear this burden for the rest of his life, and he deserves to — his words 'and I deserve to'. He accepts the victims in this case are the Everard family and friends, not him,” Sturman told the court.

A two-day sentencing hearing, which will consider psychiatric reports, will begin on September 29.