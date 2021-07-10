World

Haiti's senate says its head, Joseph Lambert should replace assassinated president

10 July 2021 - 12:17 By Andre Paultre
Haitian Senate President, Joseph Lambert (L) has been nominated to be acting president of the country.
Image: REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Haiti's senate, which currently comprises just a third of its usual 30 senators, nominated on Friday its head Joseph Lambert to be interim president after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, a document reviewed by Reuters showed.

The move plunges Haiti deeper into political crisis with its constitution unclear as to who should take over the reins of power in this kind of situation and rival political factions in disagreement.

The acting interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph has taken over the reins of power so far. Elections Minister Mathias Pierre said he would keep that role until presidential and legislative elections are held on Sept. 26.

Reuters

