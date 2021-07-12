World

London police says 19 officers injured around Euro 2020 final

12 July 2021 - 08:41 By Reuters
Fans attempt to get through a door meant for disabled access at Wembley Stadium before the Euro 2020 final soccer match between Italy and England, in London, Britain, July 11, 2021.
Image: Still image obtained from video. Courtesy of Mark Lindsay / Social Media via REUTERS

British police said early on Monday that 19 of its officers were injured as they confronted volatile crowds while policing the Euro 2020 final between Italy and England on Sunday after fans clashed with each other and officials near Wembley Stadium.

“We made 49 arrests during the day for a variety of offences. We will have officers on hand throughout the night”, the Metropolitan Police said on Twitter. “Our policing operation for the Euro 2020 final is drawing to a close,” it added.

Italy beat England to win the Euro 2020.

