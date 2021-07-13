FAA says new Boeing production problem found in undelivered 787 Dreamliners

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said late on Monday that some undelivered Boeing 787 Dreamliners have a new manufacturing quality issue that the largest US plane maker will fix before the planes will be delivered.

The FAA said the issue is “near the nose on certain 787 Dreamliners in the company's inventory of undelivered aeroplanes. This issue was discovered as part of the ongoing system-wide inspection of Boeing's 787 shimming processes required by the FAA.”

The FAA added that “though the issue poses no immediate threat to flight safety, Boeing has committed to fix these aeroplanes before resuming deliveries.” The air regulators added after a review of data it “will determine whether similar modifications should be made on 787s already in commercial service.”

Boeing declined to comment. Reuters first reported the new production issue to hit Boeing's troubled 787 Dreamliner. The company has about 100 undelivered 787s in inventory.

Boeing suspended deliveries of the 787 in late May after the FAA raised concerns about its proposed inspection method, saying it was “waiting for additional data from Boeing before determining whether the company's solution meets safety regulations.”

The FAA in May had issued two airworthiness directives to address production issues for in-service aeroplanes.

The US planemaker's 737 MAX and 787 have been afflicted by electrical and other issues since late last year, and it had only resumed deliveries of the 787s in March after a five-month hiatus — only to halt them again in May.

Two key US lawmakers said in May they were seeking records from Boeing and the FAA on production issues involving the 737 MAX and 787 Dreamliner.