FBI badly botched sex-abuse probe of USA Gymnastics doctor, watchdog says

The inspector-general said Abbott also lied to the FBI and the media when questions from Congress began to surface in 2017 and 2018 about how his office handled the Nassar probe.

The report concluded that Abbott violated the FBI's conflict of interest policy by discussing a possible job with the US Olympic Committee while involved with the Nassar investigation.

Josh Minkler, Barnes & Thornburg partner and legal counsel for Jay Abbott, said in a statement that Abbott “thanks the law enforcement officers and prosecutors who brought Larry Nassar to justice” and “hopes the courageous victims of Nassar’s horrible crime find peace.”

Nassar, who had been the main doctor for Olympic gymnasts, was sentenced in federal court in 2017 to 60 years in prison on charges of possessing child sex abuse material.

The following year, he was also sentenced up to 175 years and up to 125 years, respectively, in two separate Michigan courts for molesting female gymnasts under his care including Olympic gold medallists Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney.

Horowitz said the Justice Department in September 2020 declined to prosecute Abbott or the supervisory special agent.

The FBI in a statement called Abbott's behaviour “appalling” and said the supervisory special agent remains with the FBI but is no longer a supervisor and is “not working on any more FBI matters.”

The FBI added that its Office of Professional Responsibility is conducting an administrative investigation.

Senator John Cornyn said report showed “catastrophic failures at multiple levels of law enforcement, including federal agents who should’ve taken action and wilfully neglected to do so. This dereliction of duty is reprehensible, and those responsible must be held accountable.”

Nassar abused his victims during medical exams, and claimed he was using a legitimate treatment known as “intravaginal adjustment.” Both of his state court cases drew widespread media coverage, as many victims addressed the court and spoke in heart-wrenching detail about what they endured.

Prosecutors have said Nassar is believed to have abused hundreds of young women. In January, 2018, Olympic champion Simone Biles, one of America's top athletes, revealed that she was among his victims.