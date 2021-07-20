World

Rockets land near Kabul presidential palace during Eid prayers

20 July 2021 - 09:15 By Reuters
A man gets ready to leave after hearing the sounds of rocket explosions landing near the presidential palace, during an outdoor gathering for Eid al-Adha prayers attended by President Ashraf Ghani (front row), in the palace compound in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 20, 2021, in this still image taken from TV footage.
Image: RTA/via REUTERS

Rockets landed near the Afghan presidential palace in Kabul on Tuesday during prayers for the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha, a live television broadcast showed.

There were no immediate reports of injuries. President Ashraf Ghani continued with the prayers despite multiple loud explosions, TV images showed.  

