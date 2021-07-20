World

Two rockets fired from Lebanon at Israel, no damage caused: Israeli army

20 July 2021 - 08:35 By Reuters
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett chairs the weekly cabinet meeting, while Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (L) looks on, at the Knesset in Jerusalem July 19, 2021.
Image: Gil Cohen-Magen/Pool via REUTERS

Two rockets were launched from Lebanon overnight on Tuesday setting off sirens in northern Israel but causing no damage or injuries, and Israel's military said it responded with artillery fire.

One of the rockets was shot down by missile defences and the other landed in an open area, the military said.

Israel fought a 2006 war against Hezbollah guerrillas, who have sway in southern Lebanon and advanced rockets. The border has been mostly quiet since then.

Small Palestinian factions in Lebanon have fired sporadically on Israel in the past.

