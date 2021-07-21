No more survivors likely to be found in German flood zone - relief official

Rescue crews are unlikely to find any more survivors among the rubble of villages devastated by floods in western Germany, a senior Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) official said on Wednesday.

At least 170 people died in last week's flooding, Germany's worst natural disaster in more than half a century, and thousands went missing.

“We are still looking for missing people as we clear roads and pump water out of basements,” THW deputy chief Sabine Lackner told Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland.