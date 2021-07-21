Trump ally Barrack arrested on foreign lobbying charges — US Justice Department

Barrack's spokesperson refuted the charges. “Mr. Barrack has made himself voluntarily available to investigators from the outset. He is not guilty and will be pleading not guilty,” the spokesperson said.

US Department of Justice official Mark Lesko said in a news release that “the defendants repeatedly capitalised on Barrack’s friendships and access to a candidate who was eventually elected president, high-ranking campaign and government officials, and the American media to advance the policy goals of a foreign government without disclosing their true allegiances.”

Barrack, 74, is a longtime Trump ally and founder of the digital infrastructure-focused private equity firm DigitalBridge Group Inc, which was known as Colony Capital Inc before a rebranding announced in June.

Barrack stepped down as DigitalBridge's CEO in 2020. In April, he resigned as executive chairman of the firm but has remained as a non-executive director. Forbes estimates his wealth at $1 billion.

DigitalBridge has about $32 billion in digital assets under management, which includes data centres across North America and the UK. Barrack owns about 5.7% of DigitalBridge, whose shares closed down 1.4% at $6.93 on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for DigitalBridge declined to comment.

Barrack was a prominent supporter of Trump’s successful 2016 presidential campaign and directed his inaugural committee.

Federal prosecutors are seeking to have Barrack held in detention, saying in a court filing that his vast wealth, access to private jets and history of international travel indicate he could become a fugitive.