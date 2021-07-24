World

Protesters against Covid-19 restrictions clash with police in Paris

24 July 2021 - 16:45 By Reuters
A protester holds a placard reading "Health pass first step to hell..." during a demonstration called by the "yellow vest" (gilets jaunes) movement against France's restrictions to fight the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Paris, France, July 24, 2021.
A protester holds a placard reading "Health pass first step to hell..." during a demonstration called by the "yellow vest" (gilets jaunes) movement against France's restrictions to fight the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Paris, France, July 24, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Anti-vaccination protesters and other demonstrators against Covid-19 restrictions in France clashed with the police in central Paris on Saturday, leading anti-riot forces to use teargas, BTM Television reported.

Beyond Paris, protests were expected to take place in cities such as Marseille, Montpellier, Nantes and Toulouse as French lawmakers are due to vote this weekend on a bill drafted by the government aimed at setting up a health pass and mandatory vaccination for health workers.

subscribe

Most read

  1. SA 'knows' where the famous blue sofa is — but who is going to get it back? South Africa
  2. Big winter freeze smashes 19 chilly temperature records in SA South Africa
  3. WATCH LIVE | Education minister Angie Motshekga gives an update on the ... South Africa
  4. King Misuzulu wants his father’s marriage to second wife declared null and void News
  5. JZ Foundation receives affidavit over Jacob Zuma's R18.2m legal bills South Africa

Latest Videos

‘It was an act of desperation’ - A man played music for hours outside a ...
Dividing lines: Phoenix at epicentre of looting, racial tensions and violence ...