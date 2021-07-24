World

Thousands to join Budapest Pride march in protest over new anti-LGBT law

24 July 2021 - 15:57 By Reuters
Volunteers prepare the "chapel" for a secret vow ceremony during the Pride Month 2021 at the Massolit Bookstore and Cafe on July 20, 2021 in Budapest, Hungary.
Volunteers prepare the "chapel" for a secret vow ceremony during the Pride Month 2021 at the Massolit Bookstore and Cafe on July 20, 2021 in Budapest, Hungary.
Image: Janos Kummer/Getty Images

Thousands of Hungarians planned to join the annual Budapest Pride march on Saturday in a show of support for LGBT people and to protest against a law banning the use of materials in schools seen as promoting homosexuality and gender reassignment.

Hungary's nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, in power since 2010, has grown increasingly radical on social policy in what he portrays as a fight to safeguard traditional Christian values from Western liberalism.

The European Commission has launched legal action against Orban's government over the new law, which came into force this month, saying it is discriminatory and contravenes European values of tolerance and individual freedom.

Orban's government, which faces a tough election next year, says matters such as LGBT rights are for national governments to decide and says it will call a referendum on the reform. It says the law is not about targeting homosexuals but about protecting Hungary's children.

Organisers of Saturdays' march have called on supporters to stand up against hatred and resist attempts by what they called “power-hungry politicians” to intimidate LGBT people.

“The recent past has been very demanding, distressing and frightening for the LGBTQ community,” they said in a statement.

“Instead of protecting minorities, the Fidesz-Christian Democrat government is using laws to make members of the LGBTQ community outcasts in their own country.”

Several civil rights groups have criticised Orban's reforms and a survey last month by the Ipsos polling organisation found that 46% of Hungarians support same-sex marriage.

On Monday, more than 40 foreign cultural institutions and embassies in Hungary, including those of the US, Britain and Germany, published a joint statement in support of the Budapest Pride Festival.

“Concerned by recent developments that threaten the principle of non-discrimination on grounds of sexual orientation or gender identity, we encourage steps in every country to ensure the equality and dignity of all human beings irrespective of their sexual orientation or gender identity,” they said. 

READ MORE:

‘We are subject to violence as soon as we begin to exist as an LGBTI+ person’

Turkey, which has the highest rate of trans killings in Europe, is becoming even more heavy-handed, say lobbyists
World
2 weeks ago

WeChat? Not if you are part of the Chinese LGBTI community

The social media platform has deleted a number of students’ accounts because they ‘violated regulations’
World
2 weeks ago

Red flag as SA records high number of attacks on LGBTIQA+ community

SA is famously known for its progressive democracy across the world, but the number of hate crimes against gender and sex groups puts it in disrepute.
News
3 weeks ago

Asia’s LGBTQ-friendly automakers sing a different tune at home

Hyundai, Subaru, Toyota get top scores on equality in the US for policies that don’t translate to their domestic markets
World
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. SA 'knows' where the famous blue sofa is — but who is going to get it back? South Africa
  2. Big winter freeze smashes 19 chilly temperature records in SA South Africa
  3. WATCH LIVE | Education minister Angie Motshekga gives an update on the ... South Africa
  4. King Misuzulu wants his father’s marriage to second wife declared null and void News
  5. JZ Foundation receives affidavit over Jacob Zuma's R18.2m legal bills South Africa

Latest Videos

‘It was an act of desperation’ - A man played music for hours outside a ...
Dividing lines: Phoenix at epicentre of looting, racial tensions and violence ...