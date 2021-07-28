Police recount mayhem and 'attempted coup' in US Capitol riot

Four police officers on Tuesday told lawmakers they were beaten, taunted with racial insults, heard threats including "kill him with his own gun" and thought they might die as they struggled to defend the US Capitol on January 6 against a mob of then-President Donald Trump's supporters.

Often tearful, sometimes profane, the officers called the rioters "terrorists" engaged in an "attempted coup" during a 3-1/2 hour congressional hearing in which they also criticized Republican lawmakers who have sought to downplay the attack.

"I feel like I went to hell and back to protect the people in this room," said District of Columbia police officer Michael Fanone, referring to lawmakers. "The indifference shown to my colleagues is disgraceful," Fanone added, slamming his hand onto the witness table.

It was a dramatic first hearing for a Democratic-led House of Representatives committee formed despite opposition by Trump's fellow Republicans to investigate the worst violence at the Capitol since the British invasion in the War of 1812.

Some Democrats have suggested Trump, who made an incendiary speech to supporters before the riot repeating false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him through widespread voting fraud, be called to testify. The officers recounted how rioters fought on Trump's behalf, seeking to prevent Congress from formally certifying now-President Joe Biden's election victory.

"He himself helped create this monstrosity," Capitol Police Officer Aquilino Gonell said of Trump as he described rioters wielding weapons including police shields, batons, sledgehammers, flag poles, Taser devices, chemical irritants, metal pipes, rocks, broken table legs and metal guard rails.

The officers urged lawmakers to determine whether Trump or others helped instigate the riot.

"There was an attack carried out on January 6, and a hit man sent them. I want you to get to the bottom of that," Capitol police officer Harry Dunn testified.

Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson and Republican panel member Liz Cheney warned against "whitewashing" a riot in which more than 535 people now face criminal charges, even as Trump allies portray the panel as politically motivated.

Cheney, stripped of her House Republican leadership post after denouncing Trump's election falsehoods, asked: "Will we be so blinded by partisanship that we will throw away the miracle of America?"

The committee, expected to explore questions about how the riot was organized and financed as well as law enforcement's lack of preparedness, heard the most detailed public account to date of what police encountered. More than a hundred officers were injured by hundreds of rioters.

Fanone said he was pulled into the crowd, beaten, shocked repeatedly with a Taser, robbed of his badge and knocked unconscious, suffering a heart attack. Fanone said he heard a rioter say "kill him with his own gun."

"I yelled out that I have kids," Fanone said, appealing to his assailants' humanity.

Dunn, who is Black, said rioters repeatedly called him a racial slur. Dunn said he challenged their claims that no one had voted for Biden by telling them that he had done so.