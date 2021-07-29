Huge quake of magnitude 8.2 on Alaska Peninsula triggers tsunami alert

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy tweeted that the state's emergency operation centre had been activated and authorities were contacting communities in the tsunami warning areas.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake, which struck at 10:15pm local time (0615 GMT Thursday), was at a depth of 35km.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) said it had cancelled warnings of possible tsunami threats issued to Hawaii and the US Pacific territory of Guam.

The NTWC said it was evaluating the level of tsunami danger for other US and Canadian Pacific coastal areas.

Japan's Meteorological Agency was investigating whether there was a possibility of a tsunami hitting Japan, public broadcaster NHK said. There were no tsunami alerts on Japan's Meteorological Agency website.

Authorities in New Zealand also said they were assessing if there was any danger to coastal regions.

The tremor struck about 91km east-southeast of Perryville in Alaska. It was about 800km (500 miles) from Anchorage, Alaska's biggest city. The National Weather Service tweeted that there was no tsunami threat to Anchorage.

The USGS added that the quake was followed by eight aftershocks in the region, with two above magnitude 6.0.