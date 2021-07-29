World

Lebanon parliament ready to lift immunity for Beirut blast probe

29 July 2021 - 14:13 By Reuters
Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri heads a legislative session at UNESCO Palace in Beirut, Lebanon June 30, 2021.
Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri heads a legislative session at UNESCO Palace in Beirut, Lebanon June 30, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Lebanon's influential parliament speaker Nabih Berri said on Thursday the legislature was ready to lift the immunity of its members in order allow for questioning over last year's port blast in the capital Beirut.

The massive explosion last August killed over 200 people, injured thousands and destroyed large parts of the city. Nearly a year later, however, no top officials have been questioned over the disaster, angering many Lebanese.

“The priority of parliament was and will continue to be complete co-operation with the judiciary,” Berri said in a statement after a meeting with the Future Movement, parliament's main Sunni bloc.

Veteran Sunni politician Saad al-Hariri, who heads the party, had called for lawmakers' immunity to be lifted earlier this week by suspending all constitutional and legal regulations that allow for it.

Berri did not say when immunity would be lifted or how.

A probe into the port blast led by judge Tarek Bitar has been hindered over the past month as requests sent parliament and the government to lift immunity and enable questioning of several top officials were either declined or stalled.

subscribe

Most read

  1. Eligible for the R350 grant? You have to reapply from scratch South Africa
  2. ‘It didn’t travel sofa’ — Mzansi reacts as R68k couch is found close to store ... South Africa
  3. ‘TV, worth R30k, going for R6k!’ Looters tracked as they try to flog goods News
  4. Looted blue sofa found! Reward for missing piece after 'extremely rough ... South Africa
  5. Just the ticket: R158m PowerBall winner spent only R15 South Africa

Latest Videos

Ngizwe Mchunu lofted in air by supporters after being granted bail
Ngizwe Mchunu lofted in air by supporters after being granted bail