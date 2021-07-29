Russia's Abramovich denies buying Chelsea for Putin, court hears

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich is not President Vladimir Putin's “cashier” nor did he buy Chelsea FC as a vehicle to corrupt the West, his lawyer told England's High Court in a defamation hearing over a book about Putin's Russia.

In the 2020 book, British journalist Catherine Belton chronicles Putin's rise to power and how many of his associates from the former Soviet spy services rose to positions of wealth and influence after he won the top Kremlin job in 1999.

A lawyer for Abramovich told the court that passages in the book “Putin's People: How the KGB Took Back Russia and then Took on the West”, published by HarperCollins, were clearly defamatory. Abramovich is suing both HarperCollins and Belton.

The hearing is intended to determine what a reasonable and ordinary reader would understand the allegedly defamatory statements to mean. Those disputed statements will then form the basis of the defamation trial.

“The claimant is described in the book as Putin's cashier and the custodian of Kremlin slush funds,” Hugh Tomlinson, a lawyer for Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich, told the High Court about the book.

“What is said to be happening is that Mr Abramovich is making his wealth available to Putin... secretly to Putin and his cronies — that is the view the reasonable and ordinary reader would take,” Tomlinson said of Belton's book.

HarperCollins's lawyer, Andrew Caldecott, said that Abramovich had little choice but to comply with the demands of Putin's Kremlin or face ruin given the power of Kremlin hardliners.

“Mr Abramovich's wealth was, to a substantial extent, on call when requested,” Caldecott told the court, adding the Belton repeatedly gave several points of view on disputed events and avoided making a conclusive judgments.

Belton is a former Financial Times Moscow correspondent and now a Reuters special correspondent. Belton, who attended the hearing, declined to say.