US lawmakers fail to renew pandemic-related residential eviction ban

House Democratic leaders made a last-minute bid to win unanimous consent for legislation to extend the moratorium until the October expiration of a federal public health emergency declaration on Covid-19. Republican Representative Patrick McHenry, who has called the moratorium unconstitutional , blocked that effort.

Lacking sufficient support, House Democrats pared back the proposed moratorium extension and ultimately opted not to bring the legislation to a vote. The Senate also would need to pass an extension before the moratorium's expiration at the end of the day on Saturday.

Democratic leaders said some lawmakers had concerns about how long the moratorium should be extended. The House failure means it is all but certain that the ban will expire.

Pelosi and other House Democratic leaders said in a joint statement after the failed effort that Republicans would not support the extension.

"This is an urgent matter that requires all of our efforts to resolve and demands that politics are put aside to help our fellow Americans avoid losing their homes," they said.

More than 15-million people in 6.5-million US households are currently behind on rental payments, according to a study by the Aspen Institute and the Covid-19 Eviction Defense Project, collectively owing more than $20bln to landlords.

The US Supreme Court last month decided 5-4 to leave in place the CDC's moratorium. The CDC said last month it would not extend the ban past July 31. The ban was first put in place by the CDC in September 2020 under former President Donald Trump.

"In my view, clear and specific congressional authorisation (via new legislation) would be necessary for the CDC to extend the moratorium past July 31," wrote Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who was one of five justices who voted to leave the moratorium in place.

The US Departments of Agriculture, Housing and Urban Development, Veterans Affairs and the Federal Housing Finance Agency on Friday separately extended their foreclosure-related eviction moratoriums until September 30, the last day of the current fiscal year.

Some states have chosen to extend eviction moratoriums beyond July 31 including New York, whose moratorium runs through August. 31, and California, which extended its ban through September 30.

Landlord groups previously launched an unsuccessful effort in the courts to end the moratorium early, arguing that the CDC overstepped it authority.

The National Apartment Association, with 82,600 members that collectively manage more than 9.7 million rental units, on Tuesday sued the US government seeking billions of dollars in unpaid rent due to the moratorium.

Reuters