World

100-year-old former death camp guard to go on trial in Germany -report

01 August 2021 - 11:06 By Arno Schuetze
While the number of suspects in Nazi crimes is dwindling prosecutors are still trying to bring individuals to justice.
While the number of suspects in Nazi crimes is dwindling prosecutors are still trying to bring individuals to justice.
Image: Allan Swart/123RF/ File photo

FA 100-year-old former guard at the Sachsenhausen Nazi concentration camp near Berlin will face trial in the autumn, 76 years after the end of the Second World War, German weekly Welt am Sonntag reported.

The district court of Neuruppin admitted the charges of accessory to murder in 3,500 cases, and the trial is slated to start in October. The defendant should be able to stand trial for 2 to 2-1/2 hours a day, a court spokesman told the paper.

The court was not available for comment at the weekend.

The accused, who was not named in accordance with German media laws concerning suspects, was said to have worked as a camp guard from 1942 to 1945 in Sachsenhausen, where around 200,000 people were imprisoned and 20,000 murdered.

While the number of suspects in Nazi crimes is dwindling prosecutors are still trying to bring individuals to justice. A landmark conviction in 2011 cleared the way to more prosecutions as working in a concentration camp was for the first time found to be grounds for culpability with no proof of a specific crime.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Book details how Trump told chief of staff Hitler ‘did a lot of good things’

A new book has detailed how former US president Donald Trump told his then chief of staff, John Kelly: “Well, Hitler did a lot of good things.”
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Planning to apply for the R350 grant? Here's 6 things you need to know before ... South Africa
  2. Constitution amendment: ANC gives up on EFF land appropriation talks News
  3. Just the ticket: R158m PowerBall winner spent only R15 South Africa
  4. What you said: You should be allowed to access a portion of your pension to ... South Africa
  5. Eligible for the R350 grant? You have to reapply from scratch South Africa

Latest Videos

Tatjana Schoenmaker screams for joy as she wins Olympic gold in a world record ...
Ngizwe Mchunu lofted in air by supporters after being granted bail