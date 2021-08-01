World

Sky News Australia says suspended from YouTube for one week

01 August 2021 - 11:03 By Lidia Kelly
YouTube, owned by Alphabet Inc's Google, confirmed the suspension.
YouTube, owned by Alphabet Inc's Google, confirmed the suspension.
Image: gilc / 123rf.com

Sky News Australia said on Sunday it has been temporarily suspended by the video-sharing site YouTube following the platform's review of content for compliance with its Covid-19 policies.

"Sky News Australia acknowledges YouTube's right to enforce its policies and looks forward to continuing to publish its popular news and analysis content to its subscribers shortly," Sky News said in a statement on its website about the one-week suspension.

The 24-hour cable and television channel, which claims to have 1.85-million YouTube subscribers, is operated by Australian News Channel Pty Ltd and is a subsidiary of News Corp Australia.

YouTube, owned by Alphabet Inc's Google, confirmed the suspension.

"We apply our policies equally for everyone and in accordance with these policies and our long-standing strikes system, removed videos from and issued a strike to Sky News Australia's channel," a YouTube spokesperson said.

Australian media reported that the one-week suspension was issued on Thursday and came after a review of Sky News Australia's content that allegedly denied the existence of Covid-19 or encouraged people to use hydroxychloroquine or ivermectin to treat the coronavirus, without providing countervailing context.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Ethiopia revokes press credentials of New York Times reporter

Ethiopia has revoked the press credentials of a foreign journalist working for the New York Times, according to the newspaper and an Ethiopian ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Planning to apply for the R350 grant? Here's 6 things you need to know before ... South Africa
  2. Constitution amendment: ANC gives up on EFF land appropriation talks News
  3. Just the ticket: R158m PowerBall winner spent only R15 South Africa
  4. What you said: You should be allowed to access a portion of your pension to ... South Africa
  5. Eligible for the R350 grant? You have to reapply from scratch South Africa

Latest Videos

Tatjana Schoenmaker screams for joy as she wins Olympic gold in a world record ...
Ngizwe Mchunu lofted in air by supporters after being granted bail