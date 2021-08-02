World

Australian police charge man over fake video of plot to overthrow government

02 August 2021 - 11:08 By Reuters
An Australian man was charged with impersonating a police officer in a fake video that purported to show a senior official plotting to overthrow the government.
An Australian man was charged with impersonating a police officer in a fake video that purported to show a senior official plotting to overthrow the government.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

Australian police said on Monday they had charged a man with impersonating a police officer, following an investigation into a fake video that purported to show a senior official plotting to overthrow the government.

In the video widely shared on social media, a man claiming to be Australian Federal Police commissioner Reece Kershaw is heard discussing a secret police unit and how Australia’s government could be “dissolved”.

Police said Kershaw was not the individual in the video and investigations led to the arrest of a man in Western Australia, who, authorities said, had been in contact with other anti-government groups.

“These are people who believe our systems of government do not apply to them, or are somehow illegal and must be usurped,” acting assistant commissioner Andrew Donoghoe told reporters in Brisbane.

Donoghoe said the man, whom police did not identify, had also attempted to source police badges and stamps. If found guilty, he faces up to two years in jail.

MORE

Australia cranks up Covid-19 curbs with Brisbane lockdown extended, army patrols in Sydney

Australia's Queensland state on Monday extended a Covid-19 lockdown in Brisbane, while soldiers began patrolling Sydney to enforce stay-at-home rules ...
News
2 hours ago

Sky News Australia says suspended from YouTube for one week

Sky News Australia said on Sunday it has been temporarily suspended by the video-sharing site YouTube following the platform's review of content for ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ANC gives up on EFF land talks News
  2. Planning to apply for the R350 grant? Here's 6 things you need to know before ... South Africa
  3. SIU lifts the lid on Zweli Mkhize’s cash ’n carry News
  4. What you said: You should be allowed to access a portion of your pension to ... South Africa
  5. Teacher who made wife and schoolgirl pregnant simultaneously is fired South Africa

Latest Videos

Tatjana Schoenmaker screams for joy as she wins Olympic gold in a world record ...
Ngizwe Mchunu lofted in air by supporters after being granted bail