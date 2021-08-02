US will not lock down despite surge driven by Delta variant, Fauci says

The US will not lock down again to curb Covid-19 but “things are going to get worse” as the Delta variant fuels a surge in cases, mostly among the unvaccinated, top US infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday.

A sufficient percentage of Americans have now been vaccinated to avoid lockdowns, Fauci said on ABC's “This Week”.

“Not enough to crush the outbreak, but I believe enough to not allow us to get into the situation we were in last winter,” he said.

The average number of new coronavirus cases reported nationwide has nearly doubled in the past 10 days, according to a Reuters analysis.

Even if states do not resort to lockdowns again, the spread of the Delta variant could still threaten the economy.

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari told CBS' “Face the Nation” that the Delta variant was “creating a bunch of caution” among millions of out-of-work Americans and could slow the US labour market recovery.