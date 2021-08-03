Brazil court to probe Bolsonaro for attacks on voting system

Brazil's Supreme Electoral Court (TSE) decided on Monday to open an investigation into far-right President Jair Bolsonaro for his statements claiming there will be fraud in next year's elections.

Bolsonaro, who is expected to seek a second term in 2022, has repeatedly said Brazil's electronic voting system is vulnerable to fraud.

Critics say Bolsonaro, like former US President Donald Trump, is sowing doubts with his unfounded claims to pave the way for him not to accept defeat in 2022.

The TSE also decided to ask the Supreme Court to investigate whether Bolsonaro committed a crime by attacking the electoral system on social media and threatening Brazil's democracy.

The TSE voted to investigate Bolsonaro after he accused the court's members of complicity in maintaining a voting system that would help former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva return to power.