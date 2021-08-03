World

Four officers who responded to US Capitol attack have died by suicide

03 August 2021 - 09:00 By Reuters
Hundreds of then-President Donald Trump supporters stormed the building in an unsuccessful attempt to stop Congress from certifying Democratic President Joe Biden's election win.
Hundreds of then-President Donald Trump supporters stormed the building in an unsuccessful attempt to stop Congress from certifying Democratic President Joe Biden's election win.
Image: Reuters/Shannon Stapleton / File photo

The District of Columbia's police department on Monday said two more police officers who responded to the January 6 riot at the US Capitol have died by suicide, bringing to four the number of known suicides by officers who guarded the building that day.

Metropolitan Police Officer Gunther Hashida was found dead in his home Thursday, department spokesperson Hugh Carew said in a statement.

Hashida joined the District of Columbia's Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) in May 2003.

Another MPD officer who responded to the Capitol on Jan. 6, Kyle DeFreytag, was found dead on July 10, Carew said. DeFreytag’s cause of death was also suicide, Carew said.

He had been with the police department since November 2016.

More Capitol rioters in viral posts arrested, senator urges social media providers to keep data

Federal agents arrested two more Capitol Hill rioters whose images had gone viral, of one carrying off the House speaker's lectern and another who ...
News
6 months ago

MPD Officer Jeffrey Smith and US Capitol Police Officer Howard Liebengood also responded to the Capitol riot and later died by suicide.

Hundreds of then-President Donald Trump supporters stormed the building that day in an unsuccessful attempt to stop Congress from certifying Democratic President Joe Biden's election win.

Four people died on the day of the violence.

A Capitol Police officer who had been attacked by protesters died the following day. More than 100 police officers were injured.

The mayhem led to Trump's second impeachment trial. More than 500 people have been arrested for their roles in the violence.

During emotional testimony last week, four police officers told a House of Representatives special committee that they were beaten, threatened, taunted with racial insults, and thought they might die as they struggled to defend the Capitol against the mob. 

READ MORE:

US President Biden arrives safely at White House, protected by thousands of troops, barricades

After taking the oath of office and a brief dash to shake some hands, Joe Biden made it safely to the White House in a barricaded city guarded by ...
News
6 months ago

Loser-in-chief leaves: Trump's bitter legacy as he exits the White House

At noon on Wednesday the world will heave a sigh of relief when Donald Trump packs his bags and vacates the White House. Having long abandoned all ...
News
6 months ago

Trump is a warning to all voters, especially ours

The US is fortunate that Donald Trump has only just over a week to go in office. Imagine if voters in that country had given him another four-year ...
Opinion & Analysis
6 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ANC gives up on EFF land talks News
  2. 'I'm not lucky — I'm blessed': Jobless mom wins R158m PowerBall South Africa
  3. SIU lifts the lid on Zweli Mkhize’s cash ’n carry News
  4. Social relief of distress grant: What you need to know News
  5. Mzansi weighs in on 'Naomi Campbell vs Jabu Zuma' South Africa

Latest Videos

Cheers and tears as SA gold medalist Tatjana Schoenmaker arrives home
Tatjana Schoenmaker screams for joy as she wins Olympic gold in a world record ...