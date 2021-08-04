Ibiza seeks detectives to crash illegal raves as Covid-19 surges

Wanted: private detectives who can pass as tourists to help stop illegal raves on the Spanish party island of Ibiza.

Successful applicants will be aged from 30 to 40, and able to blend in with partygoers. Their task will be to find out when and where parties will take place, and tip off police.

The Mediterranean island's authorities are looking for help after a spate of raves and parties that are being held partly responsible for a surge in Covid-19 cases.

“They [applicants] must be detectives but need to look like tourists so they can blend in with the people going to the parties,” Mariano Juan Colomar, deputy head of the island government, told Reuters.

“We want these infiltrators to tip off police about where the parties are taking place so we can stop people getting there and prevent coronavirus outbreaks.”