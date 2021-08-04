New York Governor Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women, report finds; he vows not to resign

“I'm sure there are some embraces that were totally innocent. But apparently the attorney-general decided there were things that weren't,” Biden said.

The speaker of the Democratic-controlled New York Assembly said an impeachment investigation would conclude “as quickly as possible” after receiving evidence from James' probe.

The civil investigation found the actions of Cuomo and his senior advisers “violated multiple state and federal laws,” James' office said, but she did not pursue criminal charges.

After the report was published, the district attorney for Albany County, David Soares, announced his office had opened an investigation to see if any conduct rose to the level of a crime. Albany County is home to the city of Albany, the New York state capital.

Soares also requested evidence from the probe and welcomed “any victim” to come forward.

“CLIMATE OF FEAR”

Investigators spoke to 179 people, James said. The probe revealed a “climate of fear” in which Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, many of them young, she said.

While many of the accusations were previously known, investigators at the briefing revealed some new details based on what Cuomo's accusers told them.

Anne Clark, one of the two lawyers who ran the inquiry, said one of the women Cuomo targeted was a state trooper. The governor stood behind her in an elevator and “ran his finger from her neck down her spine and said, 'Hey you.'" The trooper, according to Clark, said Cuomo inappropriately touched her from “her chest to her privates.”

Cuomo, a divorced father of three adult daughters, said he was sorry if his behaviour was misunderstood by his accusers. He also said he would “not be distracted” from his work battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I want you to know directly from me that I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances,” Cuomo said in the video statement. “I am 63 years old. I've lived my entire adult life in public view. That is just not who I am. And that's not who I have ever been.”