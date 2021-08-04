World

Taliban claim responsibility for attack on minister's house in Kabul

04 August 2021 - 11:20 By Reuters
An Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier keeps watch at the site of yesterday's night-time car bomb blast in Kabul, Afghanistan August 4, 2021.
An Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier keeps watch at the site of yesterday's night-time car bomb blast in Kabul, Afghanistan August 4, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Stringer

The Taliban on Wednesday claimed responsibility for an attack on the residence of Afghanistan's acting defence minister in Kabul.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said the group targeted the residence on Tuesday night, adding that an important meeting was underway at the time.

The defence minister survived, but the attack marked a major escalation in the Taliban's campaign. The attack targeted a heavily fortified area of the capital, which has in recent weeks largely been spared the violence hitting other parts of the country. 

READ MORE:

Afghanistan set to face heavy US withdrawal symptoms

Afghan military ‘on its back foot’ and the nation remains ‘poor, aid-dependent and conflict-affected’
World
5 days ago

Rockets land near Kabul presidential palace during Eid prayers

Rockets landed near the Afghan presidential palace in Kabul on Tuesday during prayers for the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha, a live television ...
News
2 weeks ago

It’s a moral obligation: White House supports raising visa cap for Afghans

Legislation is afoot in Congress to protect those Afghans who helped US forces from the Taliban
World
2 weeks ago

Foreign missions in Afghanistan call for Taliban ceasefire

Fifteen diplomatic missions and the NATO representative in Afghanistan urged the Taliban on Monday to halt their military offensives just hours after ...
News
2 weeks ago

Afghanistan on brink of humanitarian crisis-UN refugee agency

More Afghans are likely to flee their homes due to escalating violence, the UN refugee agency warned on Tuesday, as the Taliban take control of more ...
News
3 weeks ago

The world’s cascade of disasters is not a coincidence

Trends towards a pandemic and social disorder have been brewing for decades. In short, history is repeating itself
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'I'm not lucky — I'm blessed': Jobless mom wins R158m PowerBall South Africa
  2. Mzansi weighs in on 'Naomi Campbell vs Jabu Zuma' South Africa
  3. Social relief of distress grant: What you need to know News
  4. ANC gives up on EFF land talks News
  5. Twitter takes action against Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla for sharing unrest clips South Africa

Latest Videos

Cheers and tears as SA gold medalist Tatjana Schoenmaker arrives home
Tatjana Schoenmaker screams for joy as she wins Olympic gold in a world record ...