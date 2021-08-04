US may offer Covid-19 vaccine to migrants crossing from Mexico

The plan has not yet been finalised, the paper said.

Asked about the report, a DHS spokesperson said: “We continue to monitor and reassess our Covid-19 protocols. At this time, our protocols have not changed.”

US authorities have stepped up efforts to persuade more people to be vaccinated against the coronavirus as the number of Covid-19 cases rise. They also face increasing numbers of migrants crossing from Mexico.

Record numbers of unaccompanied children, more than 19,000, were likely encountered by border patrol agents in July, and overall apprehensions of migrants are on pace to be the highest ever recorded this fiscal year, a top DHS officials said in a court filing Monday.

As of Saturday there were about 72,000 new Covid-19 cases per day in the US, a 44% increase over the previous week, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Post reported one of the officials as saying the vaccines would be provided to migrants facing deportation as well as those likely to be released into the US pending a court hearing.

Vaccines will not be offered, at least initially, to migrants sent back quickly to Mexico under the so-called Title 42 order without the chance to seek asylum or other protections in the US, the Post said.

Health authorities in northern Mexico vaccinated hundreds of migrants living in makeshift tents close to a pedestrian crossing bridge to the US in the border city of Tijuana on Tuesday.